Nevada asking businesses if they can donate or make needed medical gear

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development has put together a survey to find businesses that can help provide some of the Personal Protective Equipment needed by health care workers, first responders and others.

“The purpose of the survey is to provide manufacturers with the opportunity to support our Silver State’s medical needs with production capabilities, inventory and/or repurposing/retooling of manufacturing processes to produce Nevada-specific health care in-demand products,” the survey states.

Basically, the survey, which is being distributed to member businesses by the Northern Nevada Development Authority, asks a series of questions. Key among them is whether businesses can produce or donate any of the PPE needed by the state. Those include N95 respirator masks, gloves, surgical masks and gowns, eye protection, sanitizer or test swab kits.

It also asks businesses whether they could retool their plant to produce any of those items and whether they have the manufacturing and engineering expertise to make those products.

Finally, it asks if the businesses have raw materials they could contribute to make those PPE items.

The survey can be taken on the NNDA website, https://nnda.org