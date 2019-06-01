Nevada Assembly gives final approval to bill banning bump stocks, allowing temporary confiscation of firearms

The Assembly on Saturday gave final approval to the bill banning bump stocks and allowing red flag seizure of a person’s firearms if they are deemed a danger to themselves and others.

AB291 goes to the governor for his signature.

Assemblyman Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, called on members to concur with the Senate version of the bill that includes allowing the temporary confiscation of a person’s weapons in cases where they are a danger. The language orders a hearing within seven days to determine whether or not that confiscation was warranted by the person’s behavior and mental state.

The bump stock ban in the original bill mirrors the federal government’s rule banning those devicdes that essentially turn a semi-automatic rifle into a machine gun.

“I have no doubt this will prevent deaths,” said Yeager.

Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, D-Las Vegas, authored the measure saying it shouldn’t be a partisan issue. She said 53 percent of suicides in Nevada were by the use of a gun and that AB291 would allow family members and others close to a person to act if they witnessed evidence that individual was contemplating suicide.

Republicans including Robin titus of Wellington, Al Kramer of Carson City and Chris Edwards of Las Vegas all called for the bill to be re-referred to Ways and Means saying it imposes an unfunded mandate on local government and the courts. That motion was rejected.