Nevada Assembly leaders issue statement condemning violence in politics

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, and Minority Leader Robin Titus, R-Wellington, issued a joint statement Saturday making clear they strongly oppose any violent or criminal activity by elected officials.

“Nevada families deserve representatives who take their duty to uphold the fabric of our democracy with the level of seriousness it demands,” they wrote. “It would be disappointing to learn of any elected leader at any level of government participating in violent or criminal activities.”

They said any criminal activities should be handled by law enforcement, “and any actions taken against any member will be carefully considered if appropriate.”

“But we will not be distracted from doing the work Nevadans elected us to do to get through these unprecedented times,” they said.