Nevada Assembly sergeant-at-arms dies of COVID-19

Robin Bates



Robin Bates, veteran sergeant-at-arms for the Nevada Assembly, died Monday evening of COVID-19.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, said Bates passed Monday evening at home with his wife and two sons at his side.

Frierson said the members of the Assembly are sharing in their grief, “because we all shared in our love for Robin.”

“He was our friend, our trusted confidant, and our biggest cheerleader. His laugh was immediately recognizable when it rang through these halls – it was bold, loud, and joyful.”

Bates joined the sergeant-at-arms staff in 2001. Frierson said he wanted the office to “reflect the seriousness of the work done here.”

“He proudly upheld the traditions of the Assembly and represented this house with distinction and honor, both here and nationally.”

Frierson said the Assembly will honor Bates later in session when his family can attend.

Bates joined the Assembly staff after retiring from a long career in corrections as warden of Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City. In addition, he served as a member of the Nevada Board of Pardons, participating in a long list of cases including the case of O.J. Simpson.