Nevada attorney general: Over 100 complaints about virus scams

Attorney General Aaron Ford says his office has received more than 100 calls and complaints from Nevadans about virus scams.

Those complaints, he said, include retailers making coordinated increases for goods and services, inflated prices for cleaning, health supplies and water and false representations about disinfectants and other products claiming to cure the coronavirus plus intimidation during transactions.

Ford said his office will make every effort to monitor and act against those people trying to take advantage of residents by inflating prices or deceiving them, especially vulnerable populations.

He said those who want to file a complaint can do so at ag.nv.gov/Complaints/File_Complaint