Nevada Attorney General warns landlords against attempting to evict or coerce tenants during shutdown

The Attorney General’s office has issued guidelines for landlords emphasizing that they aren’t allowed to issue any lockouts, notices to vacate or pay or initiate any evictions against tenants during the pandemic shutdown.

The only exceptions, according to the sheets that were issued Thursday in both English and Spanish, are in cases who seriously endanger the public or other residents, engage in criminal activity or cause significant damage to the property.

“Landlords may not use coercion, duress or intimidation with tenants,” the sheet says, “this includes but is not limited to threatening to evict a tenant the day the moratorium is lifted or coerce or induce a tenant to pay rant by using economic impact checks or anyo ther source of income.”

The guidance sheets were issued to spell out the requirements and prohibitions contained in Gov. Steve Sisolak’s emergency directive signed March 29.

The guidelines also landlords must still perform maintenance, repairs on the property.

It also prohibits rent increases, new or increased fees during this period.

It says, however, that the prohibitions do not relieve any tenant of the obligation to pay rent or comply with other obligations contained in a lease, rental agreement or mortgage.

It urges tenants and landlords to negotiate payment plants within 30 days of the termination of the governor’s directive to make up missed payments.

“Landlords may discuss options with their tenants and tenants may voluntarily make partial payments toward their rent obligations, but repayment agreements are not enforceable until after the termination of the directive.

Violations, according to the guidelines, “are deemed to be using coercion, duress or intimidation” — all crimes under state law.