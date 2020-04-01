Nevada awaiting guidelines from feds on expanded unemployment coverage

Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation has entered an agreement with federal officials to implement the stimulus legislation signed into law last week.

DETR Director Tiffany Tyler-Garner said they expect federal guidance on how to implement the provisions of the initiative in the next few days. She said that is the first step in getting the funding approved in the $2.2 trillion aid package.

“I am pleased to see that we are one step closer to being able to address the needs of independent contractors and others who historically have not been covered under our traditional unemployment system,” she said.

Garner said they are encouraged by the Department of Labor guidance and await the release of program guidelines in the near future.

The federal government has expanded UI coverage to independent contractors, freelancers, and other workers under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance stimulus.