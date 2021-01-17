Nevada awarded $1 million clean water grant

Nevada’s Environmental Protection Division has been awarded $1 million in Clean Water Act funding.

The money will pay to complete 11 projects across the state including streambank stability restoration on the Carson River. That project will be managed by the Carson Valley Conservation District and the Washoe Tribe of California and Nevada.

They include Incline Village and lower Kingsbury areas by Washoe County and the TRPA to decrease roadside sediment entering Lake Tahoe.

They will implement erosion control and stabilization measures by the city of Reno on Chalk Creek to reduce pollution reaching the Truckee River.

In the south, the Southern Nevada Water Authority will manage a program teaching residents how to reduce nonpoint source pollution from entering area water sources.

Another program will work with the Virgin River Coalition to implement restoration plans to improve water quality and wildlife habitat.