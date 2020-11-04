Nevada awarded $20 million for water projects

The federal Environmental Protection Agency has awarded Nevada $20.5 million in State Revolving Fund money to help protect surface waters in the state and provide safe drinking water.

Southwest Regional EPA administrator John Buesterud said the money will be administered by the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection to help wastewater and water systems maintain or bring systems into compliance with federal and state clean water regulations.

Earlier this year, EPA awarded Nevada $7.78 million in grant funding for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund for projects including modernizing wastewater infrastructure.

Also earlier this year, EPA warded $12.7 million to help Nevada with loans to treat contamination and improve distribution systems by removing lead service lines and improve the ability of water systems to handle natural disasters.