Nevada awarded COVID counseling grant

The state has been awarded $654,640 by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for crisis counseling.

The money will place counselors in community programs statewide to support residents dealing with the effects of COVID-19.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., said the pandemic is causing a serious increase in mental health challenges. She said the grant will bring much needed counselors to help those struggling with the effects brought on by the pandemic.

In addition to direct services, she said the money will provide crisis support staff with training and psychological First Aid. Crisis Support Services of Nevada can be reached at 800-273-8255 or by texting CARE to 839863.