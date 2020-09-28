Nevada awarded human trafficking grant

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., has announced grants totaling more than $1.1 million to two groups working to support victims of human trafficking.

Community Action Against Rape will receive $659,770 to provide services to victims of human trafficking. Rite of Passage will receive $499,950 to provide six to 24 months of transitional housing assistance for trafficking victims.

Cortez Masto said those victims need stable places to live, meaningful work and extensive support to cope with the trauma they experienced.