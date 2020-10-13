Nevada awarded sex offender tracking grant

Nevada has been awarded an $886,256 grant to improve the state’s systems for tracking and registering sex offenders.

U.S. Attorney for Nevada Nick Trutanich said the money from the Office of Justice Programs help states and tribal communities meet requirements of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act and maintain the Dru Sjodin National Sex Offender Public Website.

Principal Deputy AG Katherine Sullivan said the program is committed to giving state, territory and tribal officials the resources they need to track sex offenders and prevent known threats from posing new dangers to others.

Nevada’s Department of Public Safety, the Duck Valley Shoshone-Paiute and Te-Moak Tribe all received funding from the grant.