Nevada awarded total of $16.7 billion in COVID-19 funding

Nevada’s Department of Administration says the state has been awarded a total of $16.7 billion in COVID-19 funding.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said he tasked the Nevada Grants Office to track the funding because the rapid influx of cash from different sources was making it difficult to provide transparency around the relief Nevada is receiving.

The result is a report that shows the breakdown of funding, its sources and its recipients. The bulk of the cash is $13.9 billion coming to the state through the CARES Act.

The list includes $4.15 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program and $343 million through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program plus $2.17 billion for the FPUC program that helps people who have expired their unemployment benefits.

The funding includes $217.9 million for education, $111.38 million for food assistance, $183 million for healthcare and $2.6 billion for unemployment relief.

Sisolak said the grants office used a variety of sources to compile the report to ensure that Nevadans have a one-stop source to see the details of federal aid coming to the state.

He said the report will be published weekly on Thursdays on the Nevada Grants Office website at http://grant,nv.gov/covid19 funding/