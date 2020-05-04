Nevada, California join battle to protect access to reproductive healthcare

Led by Nevada and California, a coalition of 23 states is joining the battle to block the Trump administration rule restricting access to reproductive healthcare.

The title X rule prohibits doctors from providing referrals for abortion or offering patients complete information about their family planning options.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford and California AG Xavier Becerra argue the rule endangers the health, well being and economic security of patients.

They are seeking to join the city of Baltimore which has fled suit to block the rule form taking effect.

“Politics has no place in the doctor’s office,” said Ford in a statement. “Millions of low-income and under-served families rely on Title X for access to a broad range of health services and my office will use every means to ensure their rights are protected.”

Becerra said the new rule “has upended the Title X program which provides critical reproductive and preventative health services to low income women and families across the nation.”

He said programs that provide those people with healthcare are especially vital during the pandemic.