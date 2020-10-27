Nevada, California senators seek fire aircraft upgrades

U.S. senators representing California and Nevada have petitioned the secretary of the Air Force to consider the Nevada Air National Guard Base in Reno for the home of eight state-of-the-art firefighting aircraft.

Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen of Nevada, Kamala Harris and Dianne Feinstein of California, all Democrats, originally asked that the C130J aircraft wing come to Reno in February. They argued that would support firefighting efforts not only in California and Nevada but across the west.

The advantage of the Reno Air Guard base is its central location and the Nevada air wing has provided vital support in response to the California wildfires this summer.