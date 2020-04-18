Nevada candidates miss deadline for contribution reports

As of Friday afternoon, just seven of the 12 candidates in Mark Amodei’s Congressional District 2 had complied with the law and filed campaign contribution reports with the Federal Elections Commission.

The situation was the same in CD4, the other multi-county district, where only 10 of 17 candidates filed as required.

The deadline for filing with both the federal government and the Secretary of State for non-federal offices was Wednesday at midnight.

Amodei, the four-term incumbent in CD2, had far and away the largest campaign war chest with $522,478 in total contributions and $293,475 on hand.

He was followed by Democrat Clint Koble who is making his second attempt to unseat Amodei. Koble reported $99,430 in contributions but just $4,238 in cash on hand.

Patricia Ackerman, a Douglas County Democrat, was third with $55,688 in contributions and $23,397 on hand, closely followed by Ed Cohen with $52,151 in contributions and $32,178 on hand.

Rick Shepherd reported $3,177 in contributions but $11,650 total on hand.

The other two who filed, Steven Shiffman and Jesse Hurley, reported no contributions.

No Democrat has ever won the CD2 seat since its creation after the 1980 census. The district currently includes most of Lyon County, all of Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, Pershing, Storey, and Washoe counties, as well as Carson City.

In congressional district 4, Democratic incumbent Steven Horsford had more than three times the contributions of the next candidate — $1.86 million total with $1.18 million on hand. Republican Jim Marchant reported just over $433,000 in contributions and $231,147 on hand.

Lisa Sutton reported $337,118 in contributions followed by Sam Peters at $254,615 and Randi Reed with $159,865 in contributions then Charles Navarro at $113,249. All except Horsford are Republicans as are three more candidates who filed but raised far smaller dollars.

The only other Democrat who filed with the FEC is Steffanie d’Ayr who raised just $594.

None of the remaining seven candidates filed their federal report as of Friday afternoon.

In Carson City’s Assembly District 40, incumbent Al Kramer withdrew from the race for family reasons. Republican P.K. O’Neill, who held the seat before Kramer, entered the race to challenge Carson City lawyer Day Williams, also a Republican.

There are three Democrats who filed with the Secretary of State’s office seeking the post that represents Carson City and southern Washoe County, but only one of them, Derek Morgan, filed his initial contribution and expense report.

O’Neill had amassed $13,250 in contributions and had $9,848 left in his war chest.

Williams had collected $2,277 and spent just over $1,000, leaving him with $1,247 on hand. Morgan reported $1,564 in contributions as of the end of March but he has already spent $1,142, leaving him just $422 in cash.

Only one multi-county Senate seat is up this year. SD19 represents Elko, Eureka, White Pine, Lincoln, most of Nye and a small piece of northern Clark County. Incumbent Republican Pete Goicoechea has raised only $4,250 this election cycle but reports a fund balance in his campaign account of $91,383.

He is opposed by Independent American candidate Tiffany Seebeck who, as of Friday, had not filed her Contributions and Expense report with the state.

The other multi-county Assembly districts are AD32, AD33, AD36, AD38 and AD39.

All are contested this cycle except John Ellison in District 33 that includes Elko, Eureka and White Pine counties. Ellison reported having $82,233 in the bank, so he only raised $2,925 this past reporting period.

Former Assembly Minority Leader Jim Wheeler of Gardnerville has two opponents in District 39 but no primary since Deborah Chang is a Democrat and Dave Jones a Libertarian.

Wheeler reported raising $10,100 this cycle but, with money left over from before, reported $19,094 on hand.

Chang reported $1,281 in contributions with $790 in the bank.

Jones had not filed with the state as of Friday.

District 32 incumbent Alexis Hansen, a Republican who succeeded her husband Ira when he ran for the state Senate two years ago, had raised $5,020. But she too had money from before and reported a fund balance of $45,963.

Democrat Paula Povilaitis, who ran for the post two years ago, reported $630 in contributions and a bank balance of $295. AD32 includes most of rural, northern Washoe as well as Esmeralda, Humboldt, Lander, Mineral, Pershing, and part of Nye counties.

Greg Hafen faces fellow Republican Joe Bradley in AD 36, which includes parts of Clark, Lincoln and Nye counties. Hafen has raised $26,200 this cycle but has $55,337 on hand. Bradley has raised $14,100 and has $43,520 in the bank.

There will be no general election in that race since the only two candidates are Republicans.

AD 38 will also have no general election. Incumbent Republican Robin Titus, the Assembly Minority Leader, faces fellow Republican Jeff Ulrich in the primary.

As Minority Leader, Titus has a total of $73,170 in the bank but just $15,385 of that was raised this reporting period. Ulrich raised $530 and reported $500 on hand.