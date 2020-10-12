Nevada coronavirus task force director tests positive for COVID-19

Caleb Cage

State of Nevada

Caleb Cage, head of the governor’s Coronavirus Response task force, is at home after testing positive for COVID1-19.

The daily bulletin on the virus released Monday says he was confirmed to have the virus Oct. 6 after experiencing symptoms the previous weekend.

That discovery led Gov. Steve Sisolak to direct the entire Carson City staff to work from home for 14 days. They were all also tested for the virus.

In addition, everyone else who has had contact with Cage over the past couple of weeks was advised to work from home including a number of agency heads.

Those staffers are now half way through their quarantine period but there have been no new positive cases reported by the governor’s office.

In addition, the governor’’s office underwent a deep cleaning after Cage’s infection was confirmed.