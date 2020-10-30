Nevada Day and Halloween events in Carson City

This year, Halloween will be on Friday, Oct. 30 in Carson City not Oct. 31.

Before 2000, the Nevada Day Parade was always on Oct. 31 — the anniversary of the state’s admission to the union, and, coincidentally, Halloween.

In order to keep the children out of the way of any revelers drunk with state pride, trick-or-treating was moved to Oct. 30.

When Halloween and Nevada Day events both fall on Saturday, Oct. 31, as they do this year, trick-or-treating moves to Oct. 30.

It will move to Oct. 30 again in 2026 and 2037.

FRIDAY, OCT. 30

Trick-or-Treat at Children’s Museum

The Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada and Redemption Church Carson City are hosting an evening of trick-or-treating from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Children’s Museum, 813 N. Carson St. Social distancing and masks are required by everyone. The museum is preparing and making stations 6 feet apart with candy to be handed out by volunteers who will wear latex-free nitrile gloves from the bags. This will minimize cross-contamination. The event is free. For information, e-mail sknight@cmnn.org.

Historic coin press to be activated at fundraiser for health care workers

To honor and raise funds for Nevada’s health care workers, historic Coin Press No. 1 will mint a special medallion from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Nevada State Museum, 600 N. Carson St. in Carson City.

Interested people can purchase up to two .999 fine silver planchets and watch as they are minted on the press. The cost for a planchet is $100; a portion of the proceeds will go to the COVID-19 Relief Fund, administered by the Community Foundation of Western Nevada.

Registration is required for this event, as the museum itself will be closed for the Nevada Day holiday. Participants will be given a scheduled admission time, need to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing protocols. Those who do not already have a museum login account will be asked to create one before registering for the event.

“Nevada has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and our frontline health care workers are among the hardest hit,” Myron Freedman, Nevada State Museum, Carson City director, said. “The museum is glad to offer this opportunity to honor their contributions and give back to the men and women who work so hard to protect the community’s health.”

The design of the Nevada Health Care Heroes medallion, created by retired U.S. Mint engraver Tom Rogers, is based on an image of a health care worker at one of the COVID-19 testing stations set up by the Nevada National Guard. Medallions will be minted on Coin Press No. 1, the first coin press to operate at the Carson City Mint.

A former U.S. Branch Mint, the Carson City Mint was in operation from 1870 to 1893. Today, the old mint building is incorporated into the museum.

V&T Carson Canyon Railbike Tours

Experience motor-assisted pedal railbikes on the V&T railway for a comfortable and historically rich experience at 10 a.m., noon, 2 and p.m. Friday to Saturday at V&T Railway, Eastgate Depot, Eastgate Siding Road. On Friday and Saturday, there will be an all-ages Halloween ride at 6 p.m. and a 17-plus Halloween ride at 8 p.m. Make reservations at https://vtrailway.com/.

Made in Nevada Film Festival

Watch a movie on a large screen and listen through an FM station from your car radio as part of a film festival sponsored by Carson City Toyota. Bring snacks. The event takes place at Western Nevada College’s lower lot, 2001 W. College Pkwy.

6:15 p.m. Friday: “The Shootist”

8 p.m. Friday: “The Misfits”

6:15 p.m. Saturday: “The Muppets”

8 p.m. Saturday: “Sister Act”

Pick up tickets at Carson City Toyota. They are free, and be entered for a $100 gift card.

Reserve space online for $5 per car.

SATURDAY, OCT. 31

Reminder: The Nevada Day parade was canceled for 2020.

Balloon launch

Watch hot air balloons fill the sky from 8 to 8:30 a.m. from downtown Carson City.

46th annual World Championship Single Jack Drilling Contest

Contestants will use 4.5-pound hammers and ¾-inch steel bits to pound holes into more than two tons of granite, which dates back to the Comstock mining days, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carson Mall parking lot, near Carson Home Furnishings, 1227 S. Carson St.

Inaugural Nevada State Prison Tours

Learn about the history and preservation of this educational landmark that has opened for free, inaugural, 90-minute tours for Nevada Day (donations accepted) from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with tours every half-hour at the Nevada State Prison, 3301 E. Fifth St. Visit the website for booking information. Those interested must book a tour to attend.

Beard Contest

Anyone with a beard or mustache can enter for free. Categories include best overall, longest, fullest, reddest, best groomed, scruffiest, most bearded community and inaugural best mustache. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Copper Pointe Plaza near Red’s Old 395 Grill, 1027 S. Carson St. Call Nick at 775-515-4038 or visit Cipriani’s Downtown Barbershop.

Stewart Indian School Cultural Center & Museum Tours

Learn about the only off-reservation Indian boarding school in Nevada during a free, educational tour. Event includes an art showing, beaded bag demonstration until 1 p.m. and basket weaving and cradle board demonstration from 1 p.m. at Stewart Indian School, 1 Jacobsen Way. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Carson City Lions Club Chalk Art Contest

The Carson City Host Lions Club is sponsoring a fun Chalk Art Contest. The contest is open to all Carson City residents, households and businesses. Contestants will create chalk art masterpieces on their own driveways or sidewalks based on the Nevada Day theme of “My Favorite Moment in Nevada.” The Lions Club will provide all contestants with chalk supplies. Prizes will be awarded to the top three chalk artists/households judged by members of the Lions Club.

The Carson City community is invited to join a driving tour between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to view the outdoor chalk art gallery. The chalk art tourists will also be eligible to win prizes by submitting photos of the entries to the Lions Club social media sites. The photos may be published on the Club’s website.

Proceeds from the entry fees will be used to benefit the Lions’ Scholarship Program. The club annually provides one or two scholarships to Carson High School graduating seniors.

For information, visit http://www.carsoncitylions.com, visit its Facebook page, @CarsonCityLions, or e-mailcarsoncitylions@gmail.com.

Nevada Day Chili Feed

The Nevada Day Chili Feed will be held from noon to 2 p.m. This event is sponsored again by Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske and Nevada State Sen. James Settelmeyer. Carson City Republican Women’s Club volunteer at this event to make it the success it always has been. It will be held at the Carson Nugget and is open to the public.

A limited amount of free tickets are available. Tickets will be available at the Carson Nugget starting at 10 a.m. with seating times between noon and 2 p.m. Seating times will be assigned. Get to the Carson Nugget early to choose your ticket time. All mandated social distancing and safety guidelines will be in place at this event.

Reverse Parade Celebration

Spectators can drive past flatbed trucks, floats and vehicles to enjoy all things Nevada Day and free, live entertainment from 2 to 4 p.m. Check Nevada Day’s Facebook or Brewery Arts Center’s Facebook page for parade route and details.

V&T Railroad Presents Eerie, Electric Halloween Steam Extravaganza!

Catch the V& T’s Haunted Halloween Steam Train on the full moon evenings of Oct. 30 and 31. The 4-mile, 40-minute route between Virginia City and Gold Hill comes alive underneath the evening’s deep, dark skies. Brilliant LED lighting is an integral part of the Virginia & Truckee steam train Halloween experience. Ride in open-air cars among the ghostly ruins of the Comstock Lode. It is Disney meets the Wild West, beautiful and spooky at the same time. Do not miss this eerie, electric, chilly Halloween steam evening.

Bring a coat and dress warm; fall evenings can be chilly in the high desert. Remember to bring a mask and maintain social distancing. Space is limited and reservations are strongly recommended.

Come after the sun goes down this Halloween. Boarding times are 5 and 6:30 p.m. Friday and 5, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $19 for adults and $14 for kids. A costume contest will take place Saturday. Space is limited and reservations are highly recommended.

Get tickets at http://www.virginiatruckeerailroad.com, call 775-847-0380 or buy them at the historic Virginia City Depot, 166 F St.