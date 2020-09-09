Nevada Day parade canceled; organizer says other events planned

The 2020 Nevada Day parade has been canceled, according to the organizer, but other activities for the statehood celebration are in the works.

“The Nevada Day Committee would like to officially announce that, due to current conditions, the traditional Nevada Day Celebration will have a new look this year,” read the release. “We are working with the Brewery Arts Center and other nonprofits to create mini parades and events throughout the community, along with finding ways to still have the other staple events that make up this unique birthday bash, like the Single Jack Rock Drilling Contest, Hot Air Balloon Launch, and Beard Contest.”

The committee is also bringing back the Nevada Day Golf Tournament after a 10-year hiatus. The tournament will be held at the Silver Oak Golf Course on Oct. 24 with starting tee time of 9 a.m. and will include breakfast, lunch, and giveaways and raffle prizes.

The committee will continue to update the event schedule on nevadaday.com and its Facebook and Instagram accounts.

For sponsorship opportunities contact the Nevada Day store at (775) 882-2600, 716 N. Carson St., or via e-mail at nevadaday@nevadaday.com.