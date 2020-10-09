Nevada Day Treasure Hunt Clue No. 4
Clue No. 4 Friday, Oct. 9
Build for a purpose
No longer there
Performing the same job
But with more fanfare
Clue No. 3 Thursday, Oct. 8
Maintaining distance
They continue collaborating
These four should be the
Ones you find fascinating
Clue No. 2 Wednesday, Oct. 7
As it is more respectable
The 87 introduction
Would have pleased Franklin
As Nevada’s first induction
Clue No. 1: Tuesday, Oct. 6,
Enjoy the constant magic
When you turn it in
Of a squared 5 square
And where you have been