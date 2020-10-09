Nevada Day Treasure Hunt Clue No. 4

Clue No. 4 Friday, Oct. 9

Build for a purpose

No longer there

Performing the same job

But with more fanfare

Clue No. 3 Thursday, Oct. 8

Maintaining distance

They continue collaborating

These four should be the

Ones you find fascinating

Clue No. 2 Wednesday, Oct. 7

As it is more respectable

The 87 introduction

Would have pleased Franklin

As Nevada’s first induction

Clue No. 1: Tuesday, Oct. 6,

Enjoy the constant magic

When you turn it in

Of a squared 5 square

And where you have been