Nevada Day Treasure Hunt Clue No. 5

The person who finds the treasure should bring it to the Nevada Appeal, 580 Mallory Way, between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call 775-882-2515 or 775-881-7653 to reach Appeal staff. Players must be 18 or older to participate.

Clue No. 5 Saturday, Oct. 10

Charged with providing

Current security is ensured

Including that this year’s site

Is maintained and will endure

Clue No. 4 Friday, Oct. 9

Build for a purpose

No longer there

Performing the same job

But with more fanfare

Clue No. 3 Thursday, Oct. 8

Maintaining distance

They continue collaborating

These four should be the

Ones you find fascinating

Clue No. 2 Wednesday, Oct. 7

As it is more respectable

The 87 introduction

Would have pleased Franklin

As Nevada’s first induction

Clue No. 1: Tuesday, Oct. 6,

Enjoy the constant magic

When you turn it in

Of a squared 5 square

And where you have been