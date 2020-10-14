Nevada Day Treasure Hunt Clue No. 7
The person who finds the treasure should bring it to the Nevada Appeal, 580 Mallory Way, between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call 775-882-2515 or 775-881-7653 to reach Appeal staff. Players must be 18 or older to participate.
Clue No. 7, Wednesday, Oct. 14
A surprisingly harmless balloon
Landed nearby
Serving up a failure
When it fell from the sky
Clue No. 6 Tuesday, Oct. 13
A loving and joyful father
Was the focus of a president
His death led his son
To eventually become a resident
Clue No. 5 Saturday, Oct. 10
Charged with providing
Current security is ensured
Including that this year’s site
Is maintained and will endure
Clue No. 4 Friday, Oct. 9
Build for a purpose
No longer there
Performing the same job
But with more fanfare
Clue No. 3 Thursday, Oct. 8
Maintaining distance
They continue collaborating
These four should be the
Ones you find fascinating
Clue No. 2 Wednesday, Oct. 7
As it is more respectable
The 87 introduction
Would have pleased Franklin
As Nevada’s first induction
Clue No. 1: Tuesday, Oct. 6,
Enjoy the constant magic
When you turn it in
Of a squared 5 square
And where you have been