Nevada Day Treasure Hunt Clue No. 8
The person who finds the treasure should bring it to the Nevada Appeal, 580 Mallory Way, between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call 775-882-2515 or 775-881-7653 to reach Appeal staff. Players must be 18 or older to participate.
Clue No. 8, Thursday, Oct. 15
These concrete stanchions
Which three times stirred
Still stand at the north edge
Where history is interred
Clue No. 7, Wednesday, Oct. 14
A surprisingly harmless balloon
Landed nearby
Serving up a failure
When it fell from the sky
Clue No. 6 Tuesday, Oct. 13
A loving and joyful father
Was the focus of a president
His death led his son
To eventually become a resident
Clue No. 6 Tuesday, Oct. 13
A loving and joyful father
Was the focus of a president
His death led his son
To eventually become a resident
Clue No. 5 Saturday, Oct. 10
Charged with providing
Current security is ensured
Including that this year’s site
Is maintained and will endure
Clue No. 4 Friday, Oct. 9
Build for a purpose
No longer there
Performing the same job
But with more fanfare
Clue No. 3 Thursday, Oct. 8
Maintaining distance
They continue collaborating
These four should be the
Ones you find fascinating
Clue No. 2 Wednesday, Oct. 7
As it is more respectable
The 87 introduction
Would have pleased Franklin
As Nevada’s first induction
Clue No. 1: Tuesday, Oct. 6,
Enjoy the constant magic
When you turn it in
Of a squared 5 square
And where you have been