Nevada Day Treasure Hunt Clue No. 9

Nevada Day Treasure Hunt

The person who finds the treasure should bring it to the Nevada Appeal, 580 Mallory Way, between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call 775-882-2515 or 775-881-7653 to reach Appeal staff. Players must be 18 or older to participate.

Clue No. 9, Friday, Oct. 16

Constantino must be proud

Of this modern king

And the value of his sweetie

With the very cool ring

Clue No. 8, Thursday, Oct. 15

These concrete stanchions

Which three times stirred

Still stand at the north edge

Where history is interred

Clue No. 7, Wednesday, Oct. 14

A surprisingly harmless balloon

Landed nearby

Serving up a failure

When it fell from the sky

Clue No. 6 Tuesday, Oct. 13

A loving and joyful father

Was the focus of a president

His death led his son

To eventually become a resident

Clue No. 5 Saturday, Oct. 10

Charged with providing

Current security is ensured

Including that this year’s site

Is maintained and will endure

Clue No. 4 Friday, Oct. 9

Build for a purpose

No longer there

Performing the same job

But with more fanfare

Clue No. 3 Thursday, Oct. 8

Maintaining distance

They continue collaborating

These four should be the

Ones you find fascinating

Clue No. 2 Wednesday, Oct. 7

As it is more respectable

The 87 introduction

Would have pleased Franklin

As Nevada’s first induction

Clue No. 1: Tuesday, Oct. 6,

Enjoy the constant magic

When you turn it in

Of a squared 5 square

And where you have been