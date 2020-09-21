Nevada Department of Transportation awarded more federal cash

The Nevada Department of Transportation has been awarded $46.8 million in additional federal funding.

The state won the money because other states failed to spend their entire allotment of federal cash before the end of the fiscal year.

NDOT officials said they will use the money to help pay for upgrades on the I-15/215 northern beltway in Clark County. In addition, the money will help offset part of state funding for a variety of projects suffering deficits created by the pandemic’s reduction in gas tax revenue.

Known as the August redistribution, the federal highway administration annually reassigns transportation funding from states unable to use their full funding to states like Nevada that have ready-to-go projects. NDOT officials say this year’s redistribution is the largest amount received by Nevada in a single year.

NDOT Director Kristina Swallow said the state has received more than $290 million in the last 17 years.

“This is about putting more federal dollars to work here in Nevada and I thank our financial management staff for ensuring that the state continually utilizes all funding available for important transportation projects,” she said.