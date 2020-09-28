Nevada Department of Veterans Services announces veteran, supporter of month awards

The Nevada Department of Veterans Services has named John Warden as veteran of the month and Wendy Simons as veteran supporter of the month for September 2020.

Warden, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, has held leadership positions in many veterans’ service organizations, including the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, Marine Corps League, the American Legion and the United Veterans Legislative Council.

The NDVS said Warden has worked tirelessly to support his fellow veterans volunteering his time as a certified public accountant to prepare their taxes and help many veterans organizations meet IRS reporting requirements.

As a member of the UVLC, he helped shape important veteran legislation. Warden also serves as a leader of his local 4-H program, Future Farmers of America and Nevada Artist Association Gallery. He volunteers as a Court Appointed Special Advocate and supports the American Legion’s Boys and Girls State program.

As the recently retired deputy director of wellness for the NDVS, Simons spearheaded many initiatives improving the wellness of veterans and their families. Chief among these was her management of efforts to create the new Northern Nevada State Veterans Home in Sparks. The veterans home is a state-of-the-art residential facility that provides skilled nursing in a home-like environment for veterans and their families.

The NDVS said Simons championed an accelerated licensing program for military medics seeking to become nurses. She also created “Bravo Zulu,” a nationally recognized health care training program that helps health care providers understand the connections between military service and behaviors in aging veterans. In her retirement, Simons has continued to advocate for veterans, most recently hosting a radio talk show on suicide prevention activities.

Due to the pandemic, the veteran of the month and veteran supporter of the month monthly ceremonies have been postponed.