Nevada Department of Veterans Services honors veteran of the month

Norman Allen is October’s Veteran of the Month

Courtesy

The Nevada Department of Veterans Services and Gov. Steve Sisolak have recognized Norman Allen of Reno as Veteran of the Month and Belinda Morse of Las Vegas as Veteran Supporter of the Month for October.

A Vietnam veteran who served in a weapons platoon with the 3rd Marine Division, Allen is an active member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Honor Flight Nevada and the United Veterans Legislative Council. He has held leadership positions with VFW Chapter 9211 and VVA Chapter 989, supporting the Veterans Guest House, Northern Nevada Veterans Home and a veteran scholarship.

Allen was also an active participant in the Northern Nevada Native American Honor Flight. During the 2019 legislative session, he worked as an unpaid lobbyist to support the interest of veterans and active duty service members. He volunteers as a board member for the Veteran Development Group where he works to pair veterans with employers.

In his capacity as an attorney, he has worked in support of the Office of Military Legal Assistance in providing pro-bono legal services to Nevada’s veterans and active duty family members.

Morse is the president and a founding member of Honor Flight Southern Nevada. She learned about Honor Flight when her children’s great grandfather had the opportunity to participate in a flight. Afterward, she began volunteering with Honor Flight Nevada out of Reno. However, she soon realized that a second branch was needed to support all of the veterans from the greater Las Vegas Area.

Upon this realization, she worked with partners to organize Honor Flight Southern Nevada in 2013 and has since been tasked with fundraising for trips and organizing reunion luncheons. She also works with Quilts of Valor, a group that makes military-themed quilts and photo albums.

Due to the pandemic, the VOM and VSM ceremonies have been postponed. NDVS will provide information on re-scheduling once this unprecedented health crisis is over.

The VOM is awarded to veterans across Nevada who have gone above and beyond the call of duty, specifically with respect to volunteer work in support of veterans and the military.

The VSM award recognizes both organizations and non-veteran Nevada community members who support military members stationed in Nevada, Nevada veterans, and their families.

Both programs recognize individuals and organizations that help military members, veterans, and their families.