Nevada DETR warns employers about phishing email scam

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is warning businesses not to respond to an email with the subject line “Important Notice (Urgent Response Required).”

A spokesman for the agency said the email is not from DETR but is a phishing email targeting employers. Phishing is an online scam that targets people with an email appearing to be from a known source, in this case DETR. She said the email attacks typically ask readers to take specific actions that give them the chance to collect information that allow them to commit fraud. The email address on this scam is DETR notificationalert@ui.nv.gov she said that is not an official DETR email address.

She said the email should be deleted without responding to it.