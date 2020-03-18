Nevada DMV closing statewide offices

CARSON CITY –The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles has closed its field offices statewide and many of the centralized services in Carson City, including the call center, effective 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. The department has taken the action to help mitigate the possible spread of COVID-19 among state employees, their families, and the general public

“We know many of our customers are facing deadlines to obtain a driver’s license, vehicle registration or other time-sensitive documents, but the health and safety of our communities must come first,” said Director Julie Butler. “We will be releasing further guidance for customers as soon as possible.”

The Department’s online services and kiosks remain operational and Nevadans are encouraged to use them.

Visit the DMV website at dmvnv.com for the latest information and a list of available online services.

Examples of online transactions include:

· vehicle registration renewals (can also be completed at kiosks)

· registration of vehicles purchased from a Nevada dealer

· registration cancellation

· insurance verification and reinstatement

· driver history printouts

· duplicate driver’s licenses and registration decals

See DMV Online Services for a complete list. “We appreciate your patience and continued support as we navigate through this unprecedented situation. The DMV and our staff send wishes for everyone’s health and safety,” Butler added.