Nevada DMV emergency rules to allow most driver’s license renewals online or by mail

Gov. Steve Sisolak has signed emergency regulations that will allow motorists to renew their licenses online or by mail and give seniors automatic one-year extensions of their licenses.

DMV Director Julie Butler said those two new rules will allow some 75,000 Nevadans whose license or ID cards expire this year to avoid a visit to a DMV office during the pandemic.

“Enabling drivers to skip the trip to the DMV not only helps them, it will help the DMV serve those who need car registrations or other services much more quickly,” she said.

She said the changes will have a lasting impact on DMV because some 100,000 Nevadans will be eligible to use remote renewals each year.

Nevadans with a license or ID card valid for eight years will be eligible to renew remotely every other time so they would have to renew in person only every 16 years. Renewed cards would use the person’s existing photograph.

Drivers aged 65 and older must renew in person every four years. The one-year extension is to allow them to schedule an appointment. Butler said they should print and carry an extension letter from the DMV website, dmvnv.com until they successfully renew their license.

The emergency rules will be changed to permanent rules after DMV conducts public hearings.