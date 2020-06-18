Nevada DMV shut down to all customer traffic Saturday

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will be shut down to all customer traffic Saturday.

The 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. outage will affect all DMV websites, kiosks, emission stations and other services. The offices themselves are still closed to the public.

The shutdown was ordered so that IT technicians can replace and upgrade central computing equipment.

DMV Director Julie Butler said field offices in Las Vegas, Henderson and Reno will offer Saturday hours from 8 a.m. to noon beginning June 27.