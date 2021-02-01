Nevada DMV wants $54.3 million to create ‘Virtual Field Office’

The Department of Motor Vehicles on Monday told lawmakers it is asking for $54.3 million over the next two years to create a Virtual Field Office.

Director Julie Butler told the members of the Senate Finance and Assembly Ways and Means Committees the project would essentially transfer nearly all DMV services to the computer-based platform, allowing customers to complete any transactions without going to a DMV office in person. Only a few specific services such as registering an out-of-state vehicle would require a visit by customers.

Butler said the project is very similar to the conversion California is undergoing to move its DMV services away from in-person visits.

The 2022 budget, she said, would establish the Virtual Field Office, integrated finance and accounting solution and customer relations as well as build and implement vendor partnerships. That part of the project would cost $21.55 million.

The remaining $32.84 million would continue the transformation plan as well as continue “Data Cleansing” as the information moves from the existing mainframe to the new system. $25.54 million of that would come from Highway Funds. The remaining $7.29 million would come from the $1 technology fee reserves.

DMV has also submitted a bill draft to restore that technology fee to help pay for the project.

Butler said the goal is to make remote transaction the norm instead of in-person visits to a DMV office.

“We need to be an online operation where customers only come in bring the exception to the rule,” she said.

Office closures caused by COVID-19 cost DMV a significant amount of the Highway Fund revenue it uses to pay the majority of operating costs. Butler said Highway Fund revenue was down 15.8 percent for the past two quarters. The department suffered another hit when the governor decided to take all of the Governmental Services Tax revenue it receives, normally 75 percent of total GST, this coming year and sweep it into the General Fund. The GST is projected to be worth just about $60 million.

The plan is to return 75 percent of the GST to DMV 75 after a year.