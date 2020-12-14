Nevada Electoral College votes go to Biden and Harris

With no fanfare or drama, Nevada on Monday awarded six Electoral College votes to Joe Biden as president and six votes to Kamala Harris as vice president.

The electors met remotely on YouTube, directed by Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, and all six electors followed the state law requiring them to vote for the presidential and vice presidential candidates that won the popular vote in the state.

Biden and Harris won the popular vote in Nevada by 33,596 ballots.

The votes of those electors will be forwarded to the president of the U.S. Senate and the chief Judge of the Nevada federal district courts.

Congress is scheduled to confirm the votes of all the states and District of Columbia on Jan. 6 ahead of the inauguration Jan. 20.

Every state in the union has laws mandating that its Electoral College votes go to the candidates that won the popular vote except two. Maine and Nebraska apportion their votes according to the percentage of the popular vote each candidate received.

That process was being repeated in every state in the union Monday. When the tally is finished, Biden and Harris are expected to have received 306 votes to 232 for Donald Trump and Mike Pence.