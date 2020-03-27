Nevada expands help desk hours for unemployment insurance claims

Saturday, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation will add system and staffing support to accommodate those who need login or PIN assistance, as individuals needing assistance to reset their UI login information or PIN has been the main issue individuals have been encountering when filing online at UI.nv.gov.

Security Helpdesk hours will now include Saturday hours, from 8 a.m. to noon, to provide Login (username/password) or PIN support in English and Spanish with additional translation available as needed. Individuals can reach the Security Helpdesk at (775) 687-6838 in Northern Nevada and (702) 486-3293 in Southern Nevada. Only filers with Login and PIN password issues should contact the Security Helpdesk during the Saturday hours.

“We continue to take steps to address the issues we know many claimants are experiencing during these unprecedented times. We will continue to evaluate and revise our systems and staffing as the need arises to meet the increased demand from our online filers,” said DETR Director Tiffany Tyler-Garner.

DETR has developed a new tool for constituents needing assistance with resetting their username, password or both. The state has launched a username/password reset request form available at: http://gov.nv.gov/Forms/Unemployment/. The completed form will result in state staff providing instructions on the next steps through the preferred contact methods selected on the form.

The UI claims call centers will continue to operate on the expanded hours of M-F from 8 a.m.to 8 p.m. to provide general support. To file a claim via telephone, claimants must call one of the two state claims call centers: Northern call center: (775) 684-0350 and Southern call center: (702) 486-0350. Claimants located in Nevada rural areas and out-of-state can call (888) 890-8211. Filers needing help with their Login or PIN should be contacting the Security Helpdesk not the claims call centers.

To file for unemployment online, claimants can visit http://ui.nv.gov/css.html Claimants encountering technical problems can email INTERNETHELP@detr.nv.gov or call (775) 684-0427. Online users can also refer to the resources listed on ui.nv.gov and the updated NV Unemployment Insurance (UI) Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ’s) document at https://detr.nv.gov/Page/COVID-19_(Coronavirus)_Information_for_Claimants_and_Employers The public is highly encouraged to file online and reserve the phone lines for individuals who are not able or do not have the necessary resources to file online. DETR also encourages online filing during non-peak hours, such as early mornings, at night or weekends when claim volumes tend to be lower.