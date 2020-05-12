Nevada, four other states urge funding for their governments

Nevada and four other western states are asking Congress to appropriate $1 trillion in direct and flexible relief to help maintain essential services.

“The cost of responding to the COVID-19 public health crisis and the subsequent impacts to our economy have been devastating and it is critical that the federal government provide additional support and flexible relief to the state of Nevada and our local governments,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak.

He said the funding is necessary to preserve core services like public health, safety, and education.

Sisolak was joined by fellow Democrats Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson.

Frierson said with an economy that relies disproportionately on tourism and services, Nevadans have suffered a “double whammy” of exposure to the virus and indefinite layoffs. Cannizzaro said federal funding to state and local governments is critical to recovery.

Nevada joined California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee along with legislative leadership from all of those states in the letter to both the majority and minority leaders of the House of Representatives and U.S. Senate.

The letter also copies each state’s congressional delegation.