Nevada gaming control inspecting and monitoring licensees

The Gaming Control Board has opened 111 investigative cases looking into allegations of non-compliance with health and safety policies since Nevada casinos were allowed to reopen June 4.

But that is a small percentage of the 1,453 inspections of non-restricted licensees and 6,008 inspections of restricted licensees conducted over the past month.

“The Gaming Control Board is committed to work with our state and local partners to enforce Gov. Sisolak’s emergency directives and the board’s health and safety policies,” said board Chairwoman Sandra Douglas Morgan.

Non-compliance with the rules can result in disciplinary action against a licensee. But under state law, any information the investigators collect about a licensee’s compliance with the rules is confidential.