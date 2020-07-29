Nevada gaming win for June bounces back but still down 45 percent with slower recovery in Vegas

June 2020 win Statewide $566.8 million -45.55% Carson Valley $9.2 million -1.73% South Shore $13 million -20.5% North Shore $1.6 million -23.1% Washoe County $65 million -6.8% Reno $46.6 million -8.5% Clark County $441 million -51.3% The Strip $238.2 million -61.4% FY20 Win Statewide $9.33 million --21.7% Carson Valley $89.47 million -19.2% South Shore $188.39 million -15.4% North Shore $20.7 million -21% Washoe County $695.9 million -18.6% Reno $507.37 million -19% Clark County $7.96 billion -22.3% The Strip $531.2 billion -23.4%

With the exception of the Strip and downtown Las Vegas, Nevada’s gaming markets made a strong rebound after being allowed to reopen in early June.

The Strip was down 61.4 percent compared to June of last year and downtown off 55.5 percent.

Because of the slow recovery in the south, statewide win was down 45.55 percent to $566.8 million for the month. A year ago, total win topped $1 billion.

Across the state, slots and other machine-based gambling recovered better than in-person games like Baccarat and “21.” Game and table win was down 57.3 percent to $172.7 million while slot win fell 38.1 percent to $394.1 million.

In the south, one factor was the near 70 percent decrease in Baccarat win as the high rollers stayed home through most of June.

But smaller markets across the state came back pretty strong and one of the best recoveries was by the Carson Valley Area, which includes valley portions of Douglas County. Casinos there posted $9.2 million in win, just 1.7 percent less than the $9.4 million they won a year ago.

Washoe County was still down but only by 6.8 percent with $65 million in total win. Elko casinos were off just 2.1 percent compared to June 2019 but Churchill County casinos were actually up 1.7 percent for the month, winning a total of 1.57 million.

Tahoe venues were in the middle. South Shore casinos at Stateline reported just over $13 million in win. While that’s a significant recovery, it’s still 20 percent down from a year ago. North Shore casinos at Crystal Bay were in a similar spot, down 23 percent at $1.6 million for the month.

For the fiscal year ending June 30, statewide gaming win was down 21.7 percent because of the nearly three month, pandemic-induced shutdown of Nevada’s gaming licensees. Slot win decreased 20.5 percent over the year. Table, counter and card games win fell 23.8 percent.

Carson Valley win for the fiscal year was down 19.2 percent to $89.5 million and South Shore casinos down 15.4 percent to $188.4 million. North Shore casinos fell 21 percent for the year, winning just $20.7 million.

Reno was down 19 percent to $507.4 million and Washoe County as a whole down 18.6 percent to $695.9 million.