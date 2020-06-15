Nevada gets $1.2 million flu preparedness grant

The federal Department of Health and Human Services has awarded Nevada $1,279,710 to prepare for the coming flu season.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., said both the flu and COVID-19 strain Nevada’s health care system. She said the difference is there is a flu vaccine so preparations will help hospitals and providers cope with the pandemic as well.

She said that will help relieve the pressure on the health care system.

Masto said the money was authorized in the CARES Act.