Nevada gets grants for emergency food/shelter and minority education

Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both D-Nev., have announced grants to provide emergency food and shelter during the pandemic and to support higher education institutions serving minorities.

They said the state is receiving $2.46 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide food and housing assistance to those in need.

They pointed out that some are facing hunger and homelessness because of the economic fallout from the pandemic.

In addition, they announced Nevada is receiving $3.1 million to help support historically underfunded education institutions in the state that serve minority populations. The money can be used to cover costs for eligible students as well as faculty and staff training. It can even help cover operational costs including payroll.