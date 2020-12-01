Nevada Gov. Sisolak back in office after COVID-19 isolation

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said Tuesday he has returned to his office following completion of the self-isolation he began after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-November.

“My team and I are continuing to work on behalf of all Nevadans during the ongoing pandemic,” Sisolak said on Twitter. “Thank you to everyone who sent me well wishes!”

Sisolak, a Democrat, isolated at the Governor’s Mansion in Carson City.

He announced on Nov. 13 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and said three days later that he was only experiencing mild head congestion.

The governor was diagnosed as Nevada saw a spike in coronavirus cases that continued during his isolation and now is straining the state’s hospital system.

Others in Sisolak’s administration who have tested positive included his COVID-19 response director Caleb Cage.