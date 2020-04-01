Nevada governor asks Trump for disaster declaration due to coronavirus

Gov. Steve Sisolak has asked President Trump for a major disaster declaration that would qualify Nevada for additional federal assistance to combat the coronavirus.

The request seeks public assistance funding and individual assistance programs including disaster unemployment assistance, legal services, crisis counseling and training programs along with mass care and emergency assistance.

“The COVID-19 public health crisis in Nevada is of such severity and scale that the effective response is beyond the capabilities of the state, local and tribal governments,” Sisolak said in a statement. “Supplemental federal assistance is needed to save lives, protect public health and help Nevada recover from the incomprehensible economic impacts that have resulted from this global pandemic.”

The statement says it isn’t known if or when the president will act on the request that was sent to the White House on Tuesday.