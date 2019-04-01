Sisolak creates 2020 Census committee

Gov. Steve Sisolak has issued an executive order establishing a committee to ensure every Nevadan is counted in the upcoming census.

“Nevada’s Complete County Committee will oversee all outreach and coordination among public and private sector organizations in the state to encourage Nevadans to participate in the 2020 census,” he said.

He signed the order Monday because that’s exactly one year away from Census Day.

Sisolak said the Census is important for updating congressional boundaries and the number of seats in the House of Representatives each state gets.

He said that’s especially important for Nevada, the fastest growing state in the nation.

Population numbers are also key in the process of allocating federal dollars for Medicaid, food stamps and other programs to the different states.

He said he put $5 million in his proposed budget for the Complete Count effort.