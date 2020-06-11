Nevada governor wants pardons for marijuana convictions

Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced plans to ask the Pardon’s Board to pardon people previously convicted of felony marijuana possession.

Nevada voters legalized recreational use of marijuana in 2016. Historically, pot possession was a felony punishable by up to six years in prison. The law was changed a decade ago to make possession a misdemeanor but that didn’t restore the rights of the thousands of people convicted of a felony for possession of small amounts of the drug.

Sisolak said he will ask the other members of the Pardons Board to unconditionally pardon individuals previously convicted of possessing an ounce or less of marijuana not for sale.

The board is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m., June 17 by videoconference.

“The people of Nevada have decided that possession of small amounts of marijuana is not a crime,” he said. “If approved, this resolution will clear the slate for thousands of people who bear the stigma of a conviction for actions that have now been decriminalized.”

The board headed by the governor also includes the attorney general and members of the Nevada Supreme Court.