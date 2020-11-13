Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development expands Knowledge Fund for small business grants

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development is expanding its Knowledge Fund program to help technology entrepreneurs earn federal grant funding.

The Sierra Accelerator for Growth and Entrepreneurship (SAGE) program was was originally started at UNR to help small technology businesses expand. Now, GOED Director Michael Brown says it is being expanded to UNLV. He said the goal isto help those businesses qualify for Small Business Innovation and Research grants and Small Business Technology Transfer grants from the federal government.

Those programs can offer initial grants of up to $225,000 and Phase 2 grants of up to $750,000.