Nevada granted $18 million for mental health, drug use and water quality programs

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., said Tuesday that Nevada will receive just over $18 million from the U.S Department of Health and Human Services to treat substance abuse and support health centers as well as monitor water quality to protect public health.

The vast majority of the money, $16.78 million, goes to the state Health Division to address marijuana and prescription drug use at schools. In addition the PACT Coalition for safe and drug free communities and the Washoe Tribe will each get $125,000 to address opioid use.

Most of the remaining grant money, $1.17 million, will go to eight health centers across the state. They are The Community Health Alliance, Nevada Health Centers, Inc., First Person Care Clinic, Firstmed Health and Wellness Center, Silver State Health Services, the Northern Nevada HIV Outpatient Program, Hope Christian Health Center and Southern Nevada Health District.

Finally, the Southern Nevada Health District will get $140,000 to monitor water quality in the south.