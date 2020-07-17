Nevada health care providers to get $53 million in federal grants

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., has announced that Nevada health care providers will receive $53.27 million in grants from the federal Health and Human Services department.

The bulk of the money, $47.48 million, will go to “safety net” hospitals that serve vulnerable populations. The remaining $5.79 million will be awarded to specialty providers in small metro and urban hospitals with rural Medicare designations.

“Rural regions across the state, communities of color and low income families at the most at risk for COVID-19,” she said.

Masto said the funding will “bridge the medical care accessibility gap.”

The money was included in the CARES Act.