Nevada health insurance exchange posts rates for next year

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange announced Monday that insurance rates will increase 4.2 percent for 2021.

Exchange Director Heather Korbulic said the open enrollment period will start Nov. 1 and close Jan. 15, giving customers an additional 30 days to enroll in a health plan.

She said Nevada Health Link is offering up to 50 Qualified Health Plans through five insurance carriers.

The number of plans available depends on where the customers live. All 50 plans are available in Clark and Nye counties. Washoe County residents can choose from 45 plans and 35 plans are available in Carson City and the state’s rural counties.

In addition, six carriers are offering Qualified Dental Plans statewide.

Korbulic said that, while the rates have increased slightly, so will the subsidies that help people pay their monthly premiums. She pointed out that Nevada Health link is the only place Nevada customers can access those subsidies.

She said both new and existing customers can visit online starting in October to begin looking for a plan that meets their needs.

“Today, more than ever, access to healthcare is important for everyone regardless of age, income or health status,” she said.

The plans can be accessed at https://www.nevadahealthlink.com or at the call center 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday at 800-547-2927.