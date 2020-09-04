Nevada health insurance exchange says jobless may qualify for help

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange has issued a notification that people who recently lost their jobs or are otherwise uninsured may qualify for a special enrollment period and an increase in the subsidy that helps pay for health insurance.

Officials said especially those who recently lost their job or suffered a cut in income should contact Nevada Health Link rather than canceling their health insurance.

“The economic ripple effect of the coronavirus is expected to continue in the months ahead, which unfortunately could mean more Nevadans losing their jobs and, therefore, their health coverage,” said Heather Korbulic, who heads the exchange.

She said consumers who experience a change in income or job loss any time during the year should contact Nevada Health Link where staff will help determine the next best step, which could mean exploring the possibility of a greater subsidy or looking at a different plan. Other qualifying events include changes in family size, turning 26 years of age or a change in residence.

“There is never a good reason to be without health insurance,” she said.

To contact the exchange, go to https://www.nevadahealthlink.com/sep.