Nevada health insurance exchange to offer vision plans for 2021

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, the state agency that runs Nevada Health Link, has announced a partnership with VSP Individual Vision Plans, an offering of VSP Vision Care, the only national not-for-profit vision benefits company.

The open enrollment period for insurance plans is Nov. 1 through Jan. 15.

Health plans offered through Nevada Health Link are for Nevadans who don’t qualify for Medicare or Medicaid but still need financial assistance; those who don’t have employee-sponsored health insurance, including independent contractors and gig workers.

Through VSP Individual Vision Plans, consumers can buy their own coverage for glasses and eye exams and can start using their vision coverage the same day they enroll.

Purchasing a regular health plan is not required to purchase a vision plan. Visit Nevada Health Link’s online marketplace in early November to review the vision plans available.

Help in several languages is available virtually or in person in select locations, for those who prefer it. Advance Premium Tax Credit, or subsidies, and Cost-Sharing Reductions cannot be applied to vision coverage.