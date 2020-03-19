Nevada Health Links opens special enrollment period

Nevada’s Health Insurance Exchange has opened a limited special enrollment period for Nevada’s who missed the chance to enroll in health insurance during the regular period.

The open enrollment period will run through April 15 for Nevadans not yet covered.

They can sign up through Nevada Health Link at https://www.enroll.nevadahealthlink.com/

Or they can call the customer assistance center between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at 1-800-547-2927. The call center will expand hours to include weekends except for Easter Sunday beginning March 21.